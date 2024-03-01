Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.