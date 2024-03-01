Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

