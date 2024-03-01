Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.46 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,784 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GL opened at $126.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.74. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

