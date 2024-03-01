Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.46 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RS opened at $320.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.89 and its 200 day moving average is $276.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,610 shares of company stock valued at $31,268,061. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

