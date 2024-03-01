Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.71 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Shares of RMD opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.03. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

