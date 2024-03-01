Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.81 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,486 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,178 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $139.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

