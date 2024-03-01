Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $272.61 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

