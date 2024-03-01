Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.29. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.