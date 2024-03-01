Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,626,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

