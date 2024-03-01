Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 32.96% of Kellanova worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $55.15 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on K

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.