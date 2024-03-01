Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 12,864 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after acquiring an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

