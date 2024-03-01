Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 250 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $256.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $257.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

