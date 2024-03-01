Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $619.28 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.48.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,930. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

