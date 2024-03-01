Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

