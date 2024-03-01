Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STE opened at $232.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.