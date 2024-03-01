Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,493 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $124.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

