Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,710 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,993 shares of company stock worth $6,920,591. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

