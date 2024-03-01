Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,440 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after buying an additional 708,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 over the last three months. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.