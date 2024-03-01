Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,794 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

