Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,477 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $254.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day moving average is $214.78. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

