Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 21,257 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Terex worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

