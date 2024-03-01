Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 92,387 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,387 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Asana worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.70 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

