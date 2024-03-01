Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 460,212 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.