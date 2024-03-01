Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,359 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $389.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $392.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

