Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 457,543 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 457,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $886,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NU by 43.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 231,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,552,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,507,000 after buying an additional 1,374,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.