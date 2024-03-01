Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

