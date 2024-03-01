Trexquant Investment LP Buys 73,861 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 909.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,861 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in New York Times by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 763,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 1.1 %

New York Times stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

