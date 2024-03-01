Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $111.91 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

