Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Itron worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Itron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $305,190.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,287.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $305,190.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,287.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

