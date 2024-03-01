Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,517 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Braze worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth about $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,054,249.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,054,249.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,884 shares of company stock worth $9,159,856. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.21. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

