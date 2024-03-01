Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 387.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after buying an additional 122,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.