Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.53 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,258 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Copart by 72.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $53.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

