Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.62 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 308.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $275.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,151 shares of company stock worth $23,601,819 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

