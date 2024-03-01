Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $17,243,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $149.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

