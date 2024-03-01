Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.1 %

R opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $119.47.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

