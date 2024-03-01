Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 246,022 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,022 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.26% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 554,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TG Therapeutics Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
