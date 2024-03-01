Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 32,823 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.25% of Brinker International worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Brinker International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE EAT opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

