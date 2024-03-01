Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 228,606 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of IonQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 127,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,845,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,772,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.