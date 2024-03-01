Trexquant Investment LP Sells 104,284 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,284 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group cut their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

