Trexquant Investment LP Sells 31,736 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

