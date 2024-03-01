Trexquant Investment LP Sells 50,433 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50,433 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

GRMN stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $139.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

