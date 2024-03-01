Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Lowered by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

