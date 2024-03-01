Truist Financial Increases AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $13.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s current price.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $16.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after buying an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,550,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,463,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

