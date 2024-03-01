Truist Financial Increases LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $37.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 206.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 134,257 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 253.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
