United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of United Fire Group worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFCS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $23.29 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $588.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.24%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

