United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $254.98 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.59 and a 12 month high of $266.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.42.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

