Unity Software Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Unity Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on U. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

