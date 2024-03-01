Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after buying an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $47,819,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $29,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

