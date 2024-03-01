Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

