Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

